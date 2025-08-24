- Home
Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon Chairs Meeting Regarding, Health, Development Projects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2025 | 07:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) A key meeting of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh Information Wing was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister and Information Secretary Sharjeel Inam Memon.
During the meeting, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the provincial government is continuing its tradition of public service and development projects and a network of development works has been spread across every district of Sindh.
Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that in the health sector, a province-wide NICVD network has been established where all heart treatments are provided free of cost.
The highly expensive CyberKnife treatment is also being offered completely free by the government. Advanced facilities have been provided at JPMC and the National Institute of Child Health to deliver world-class treatment to the public.
In the education sector, new schools, colleges, and universities are being established, while existing educational institutions are also being upgraded. In the transport sector, the Peoples Bus Service, Pink Bus Service, and electric buses are providing modern and comfortable travel facilities to the public.
In the energy sector, wind power projects and the Thar Coal Project are contributing to Sindh’s development.
He noted that during the floods, the Sindh government provided financial aid, tents, food, and medical assistance to affected families. Through the Sindh Peoples Housing Foundation, 2.1 million houses are being constructed, while more than 200,000 families have already been provided with solar systems. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that all these measures are being implemented with transparency and keeping public interest in view.
During the meeting, MNA Sharmila Farooqi said that PPP workers are like a family and their message should be based on reason and courtesy.
The meeting was attended by MNA Sharmila Farooqi, Senator Nadeem Bhutto, Saif Qureshi, Ali Ayub, Spokespersons of Sindh government Sumeta Afzal Sayed, Sadia Javed, Barrister Arsalan islam Shaikh, and divisional and district information secretaries
