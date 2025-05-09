Open Menu

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon Reviews Red Line Project

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 08:41 PM

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon reviews Red line project

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the Red Line BRT project.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the Red Line BRT project.

Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, CEO of Trans Karachi Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, representatives of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) mission, the contractors of the project, the engineers, and the senior officers of Trans Karachi attended the meeting.

They reviewed the current status of the Red Line BRT project in detail and thoroughly discussed the challenges faced by the project. Topics such as Lot Three, depot designs, the biogas plant, and other related matters were also discussed.

The meeting was briefed that among the major issues presently afflicting the project are the augmentation of the K-4 water scheme and the realignment of utility structures by some of the firms.

Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, mentioned that the Red Line BRT is a step in history for creating a modern, green, and sustainable transport system.

He urged all relevant stakeholders to accelerate the pace of work, deploy maximum resources, and complete the project as soon as possible.

He said that the Red Line is not just a transport project but a promise to the people of Karachi for a better, cleaner, and more accessible urban future.

He further stated that steps have been taken to address various issues, including the relocation of utilities.

Representatives of the Asian Development Bank also assured their full support during the meeting.

Recent Stories

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gan ..

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur chairs key meeting on de ..

2 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI Lahore president t ..

ATC extends interim bail of PTI Lahore president till May 19

2 minutes ago
 India cannot act as judge, jury, & executioner: DG ..

India cannot act as judge, jury, & executioner: DG ISPR

2 minutes ago
 Chiniot district administration on high alert for ..

Chiniot district administration on high alert for public protection under the Wa ..

2 minutes ago
 Murder case accused arrested

Murder case accused arrested

2 minutes ago
 High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG ..

High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG audit on May 14

15 minutes ago
QUEST organized protest rally against Indian Aggre ..

QUEST organized protest rally against Indian Aggression

2 minutes ago
 Philippines consul general discusses with Punjab g ..

Philippines consul general discusses with Punjab governor cooperation in various ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visit 'l ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visit 'langar khana'

2 minutes ago
 PFA seals hostel mess and restaurant

PFA seals hostel mess and restaurant

2 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 13 tr ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 13 trillion in the market

18 minutes ago
 India's reckless conduct brought two nuclear state ..

India's reckless conduct brought two nuclear states closer to major conflict: FO ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan