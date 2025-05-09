Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon Reviews Red Line Project
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 08:41 PM
Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the Red Line BRT project.
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the Red Line BRT project.
Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, CEO of Trans Karachi Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, representatives of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) mission, the contractors of the project, the engineers, and the senior officers of Trans Karachi attended the meeting.
They reviewed the current status of the Red Line BRT project in detail and thoroughly discussed the challenges faced by the project. Topics such as Lot Three, depot designs, the biogas plant, and other related matters were also discussed.
The meeting was briefed that among the major issues presently afflicting the project are the augmentation of the K-4 water scheme and the realignment of utility structures by some of the firms.
Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, mentioned that the Red Line BRT is a step in history for creating a modern, green, and sustainable transport system.
He urged all relevant stakeholders to accelerate the pace of work, deploy maximum resources, and complete the project as soon as possible.
He said that the Red Line is not just a transport project but a promise to the people of Karachi for a better, cleaner, and more accessible urban future.
He further stated that steps have been taken to address various issues, including the relocation of utilities.
Representatives of the Asian Development Bank also assured their full support during the meeting.
Recent Stories
Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur chairs key meeting on de ..
ATC extends interim bail of PTI Lahore president till May 19
India cannot act as judge, jury, & executioner: DG ISPR
Chiniot district administration on high alert for public protection under the Wa ..
Murder case accused arrested
High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG audit on May 14
QUEST organized protest rally against Indian Aggression
Philippines consul general discusses with Punjab governor cooperation in various ..
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visit 'langar khana'
PFA seals hostel mess and restaurant
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 13 trillion in the market
India's reckless conduct brought two nuclear states closer to major conflict: FO ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur chairs key meeting on development plans for ..2 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI Lahore president till May 192 minutes ago
-
India cannot act as judge, jury, & executioner: DG ISPR2 minutes ago
-
Chiniot district administration on high alert for public protection under the War Contingency Plan2 minutes ago
-
Murder case accused arrested2 minutes ago
-
High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG audit on May 1415 minutes ago
-
QUEST organized protest rally against Indian Aggression2 minutes ago
-
Philippines consul general discusses with Punjab governor cooperation in various fields2 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman stresses emergency preparedness during surprise visit to Disaster Management HQ2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visit 'langar khana'2 minutes ago
-
PFA seals hostel mess and restaurant2 minutes ago
-
Role of CPEC & BRI enhancing Pakistan’s infrastructure, Sahiwal Coal Fired Power Plant46 minutes ago