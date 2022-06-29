UrduPoint.com

Sindh Sets Up Online Data Portal For Educational Institutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2022 | 11:10 PM

The Sindh government has designed an online data system related to the universities, educational boards and Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority relevant information

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 )

Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards, Ismail Rahu, while chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, informed that the data portal would contain details of teachers, employees and data of students from matriculation to PhD level, while the information about the allocated budgets of universities, boards and STEVTA will be available online as well.

Initially 5 years data of all the universities, boards and STEVTA would be placed on the portal and it will be accessible on the portal by coming Tuesday, Ismail Rahu said while hoping that online data system would help solving long-standing problems and improve their performance.

Ismail Rahu said that records of students from matriculation to Ph.D. scholars enrolled in universities and boards across the province will be available on the portal that would be supervised by provincial secretary universities ad boards.

Provincial Secretary Universities and Boards Muhammad Murid Rahimon informed the meeting that besides online availability of the data, the portal will facilitate correspondence with all universities and boards of Sindh.

The chief minister and chief secretary will have direct access to the portal, he added.

