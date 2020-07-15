Sindh sets up provincial level International Cooperation Cell

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Sindh, Home department in pursuance of Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan's letter has constituted the provincial level International Cooperation Cell with composition as Additional Secretary (Internal Security), Home Department; Section Officer (FATF) Home Department and Senior Superintendent of Police Counter Terrorism Department.

The terms of reference shall be the provincial level International Cooperation Cell will collect, process, coordinate, liaise and respond to the Mutual Legal Assistance requests received from Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan as well as request received from Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for onward sharing with Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan, said a statement here on Wednesday.