Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Sindh situation still bad due to floods: Dr Magsi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Taraqi Pasand Party (STP) Chairman Dr. Qadir Magsi has said that the situation in Sindh was bad due to floods and rains while the victims are helpless and sitting under the open sky.

He said this while meeting a delegation from Dadu at the Taraqi Pasand House on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the local leaders of SUP Abdul Hameed Soomro, Ismail Chandio, Karam Ali Depar, Abdul Majeed Khoso and others announced to join the Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party.

Dr Magsi said despite passage of several months villages and residential localities of flood hit areas were still under water and people residing there were passing difficult days.

He demanded the government to drain out water from flood affected areas so that people could be rehabilitated.

He also accorded a warm welcome to SUP activists who joined in STP and hoped that his party will never let people of Sindh alone in this hour of need.

