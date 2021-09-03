Sindh Solid Waste declares emergency in view of recent rain

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Zubair Ahmed Channa, on Friday declared an emergency in wake of the recent spell of rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), Zubair Ahmed Channa, on Friday declared an emergency in wake of the recent spell of rains.

On the direction of MD SSWMB, the staffers carrying out drainage works with brush and broom while work is also underway to remove water from some places through de-watering machine, in East, South, Malir, Kemari and West districts.

The MD Solid Waste has directed all the officers and in-charge of the Complaints Center to forward the complaints regarding garbage and rain water to the concerned officers to ensure timely redressal of the complaints.

He asked citizens to contact the Complaints Centers Head Office on WhatsApp number 03181030851 to register their complaints.

Citizens can also register their complaints on mobile application "SSWMB Complaint Karachi".