Sindh Solid Waste Management Board chief for deployment of additional staff, vehicles on Eid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Managing Director Dr. A.D Sajnani on Wednesday directed the Chinese contractors to keep the extra vehicles and staff on duty on Eid-ul-Adha so that lifting of offals besides routine cleanliness job could be ensured properly.

The SSWMB chief said that all the offices would remain open during Eid days and leaves of the staffers have also been canceled, according to a statement.

He said this year all the lifted offals would be buried at the landfill sites.

Dr. A.D Sajnani asked the officers concerned to ensure activation of all the complaint cells in all zones.

SSWMB Secretary Nadir Khan, Executive Director (Operations) Nisar Ahmed Soomro, Director (Operations) Anees Dasti, Municipal Commissioner South Barkatullah Memon, officers concerned andrepresentatives of Chinese company attended the meeting.