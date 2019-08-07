UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Chief For Deployment Of Additional Staff, Vehicles On Eid

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:29 PM

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board chief for deployment of additional staff, vehicles on Eid

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Managing Director Dr. A.D Sajnani on Wednesday directed the Chinese contractors to keep the extra vehicles and staff on duty on Eid-ul-Adha so that lifting of offals besides routine cleanliness job could be ensured properly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Managing Director Dr. A.D Sajnani on Wednesday directed the Chinese contractors to keep the extra vehicles and staff on duty on Eid-ul-Adha so that lifting of offals besides routine cleanliness job could be ensured properly.

The SSWMB chief said that all the offices would remain open during Eid days and leaves of the staffers have also been canceled, according to a statement.

He said this year all the lifted offals would be buried at the landfill sites.

Dr. A.D Sajnani asked the officers concerned to ensure activation of all the complaint cells in all zones.

SSWMB Secretary Nadir Khan, Executive Director (Operations) Nisar Ahmed Soomro, Director (Operations) Anees Dasti, Municipal Commissioner South Barkatullah Memon, officers concerned andrepresentatives of Chinese company attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh China Company Vehicles Job All

Recent Stories

UN Deeply Concerned About Restrictions on Telecomm ..

26 seconds ago

Abdullah Hussain Haroon condoles with Amir Ali Sha ..

27 seconds ago

Russian National Nikulin's Lawyer Says US Judge Su ..

31 seconds ago

Bilateral trade relations with India suspended

33 seconds ago

Training session on tobacco control held at Lahore ..

14 minutes ago

Poet Ahmad Shamim's death anniversary observed

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.