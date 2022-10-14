Sindh Solid Waste Management Board devising strategy to ensure 100% waste collection from Korangi Industries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Zubair Ahmed Channa said that strategy was being devised to ensure 100% waste collection from all factories in Korangi Industrial Area.

He, in a meeting with officials of Korangi Association of Trade and Industries (KATI) here on Friday, said that sanitation situation in the industrial area could only be improved if all the 1,500 industrial units handover their garbage and waste materials to SSWMB.

Right now SSWMB garbage collecting vehicles were receiving 1,500 tonnes of waste from industrial units while 900 tonnes of waste were being carried from the open area, he said adding that 900 tonnes of waste was being thrown in open area because some factories in industrial areas were not providing waste to SSWMB staff.

The waste was handed over to unorganised groups which pick up usable items and throw away the remaining garbage in open area instead of dust bins, he noted.

As per agreement, all the factory owners should handover their waste only to the SSWMB otherwise legal action could be taken against non cooperation, he said and added that every industrial unit should be required to use dust bins of SSWMB to further improve waste collection.

He said that an effective awareness campaign would also be carried out to sensitise all the factories about garbage collection.

He informed that trackers were installed in SSWMB's vehicles and timely information about their movement and weight of waste could be collected through computerised monitoring.

On the occasion, President KATI Farazur Rehman, Patron in Chief Zubair Chhaya, Chairman Health, Safety Environment committee Salimuzaman and other officials assured full cooperation in measures for keeping the city clean and pollution free.

The issues would be discussed with factory owners who were not extending cooperation and not giving waste and service charges to SSWMB.