Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Declares Emergency In Wake Of Cyclone Biparjoy

Published June 12, 2023

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) declares emergency in wake of Cyclone Biparjoy

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), on Monday, declared an emergency to deal with any potential situation arising of heavy rains and strong winds in Karachi due to Cyclone Biparjoy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ):Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), on Monday, declared an emergency to deal with any potential situation arising of heavy rains and strong winds in Karachi due to Cyclone Biparjoy.

The managing director SSWMB Imtiaz Ali Shah directed Chinese companies, local contractors and officials of the board to keep the staff and machinery ready, devise teams to carry out water drainage work and set up relief camps in each zone, said a statement issued here.

He instructed to mobilise the staff to provide relief to the citizens and form teams of sanitary workers to be deployed at all road points. He said that instead of carrying out cleaning and drainage of water in the form of a group of sanitary workers, 2 to 3 sanitary workers should be posted at each point to ensure the availability of staff at all points.

All officers, contractors and operation staff will be in constant contact while close coordination would also be maintained with local government institutions, the MD further instructed adding that teams would be deployed to open the choke points as well.

He directed the in-charge of command and control and the complaint centre to immediately convey the complaints of the citizens regarding waste and rainwater drainage to the concerned officers so that the same could be redressed in time. He also warned that no negligence should be done in this regard.

The MD requested the public to contact the SSWMB on helpline number 1128 or WhatsApp number 03181030851 to register their complaints. In addition, citizens can also register their complaints online on the application 'SSWMB Complaint � Karachi'.

