Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) ensures cleanliness during PSL-8 matches

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), has made all out efforts to make cleaning arrangements on the occasion of Pakistan Super League-8 (PSL-8).

The staff consisting of 100 sanitary workers will ensure cleaning arrangements in and around the stadium in three shifts before the start and after the end of the match.

As many as 53 dust-bins of 240 liters and two containers of 10 cubic meters have been placed inside the stadium.

Sufficient staffers have been deployed for cleaning at Shahrah-e-Faisal, Clifton, Airport Road, Karsaz Road, Stadium Road, Dalmiya Road, Drug Road, University Road, Hassan Square and other important roads.

Meanwhile, Managing Director SSWMB Syed Imtiaz Shah has observed that organizing PSL matches in Karachi is not only a matter of honor for us but also an important event. Therefore, the standard of cleanliness should be maintained, he said.