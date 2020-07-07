Sindh Solid Waste ready to respond in rain emergency situation

Managing Director, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Kashif Gulzar Sheikh in connection with rain emergency, directed the contractors concerned to complete the arrangements for rain on emergency basis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Managing Director, Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), Kashif Gulzar Sheikh in connection with rain emergency, directed the contractors concerned to complete the arrangements for rain on emergency basis.

He also directed to deploy staff in shifts for drainage of rain water in East, South and Malir districts and keep the complaint centers active, said a statement on Tuesday.

After the monsoon rains on Monday, the staffers of SSWMB immediately started removing water from the roads which continued till morning and the main streets were cleared immediately.

Meanwhile, MD SSWMB Kashif Gulzar accompanied by Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani visited districts South, West and Gond Pass landfill sites and inspected the sanitation and drainage works.

Meanwhile, he directed the concerned officers on the spot to mobilize teams to provide relief to the people in the monsoon season besides picking up normal garbage.

He also directed the contractors in Central, Korangi, West and district councils where Chinese contractors do not work to remove the garbage to landfill sites.

The people can contact for complaints registrations at district East: 021-35314171), 021-35314172, District South : 21-32744473, 021-32744474, for Malir District : 021-99333656, 0313-3655699, Head Office WhatsApp no: 0318-1030851 and phone no: 021-99333702 will remain active, where staff will immediately provide details to the concerned officers for redressal of grievances.