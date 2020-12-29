UrduPoint.com
Sindh Spokesman Chairs Meeting Of PSC On 'Rule Of Law'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Sindh Spokesman chairs meeting of PSC on 'Rule of Law'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Spokesperson for Sindh government and Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday said that understanding of law could be the motto of a civilized nation and, "we should abide by law and constitution." He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Provincial Steering Committee (PSC) on 'Rule of Law'.

He said that the performance of law department is in front of everyone as the Sindh Assembly has enacted the highest number of laws among all the legislative bodies of Pakistan in which most of the bills related to human rights were presented for approval in the Assembly, said a communique.

Murtaza said that it was the duty of all the institutions of the provincial government to present their performance to the people in accordance with the law and the constitution, especially the implementation of human rights laws at the grassroots level would be a an honor for the province.

He was also given a presentation on the 'Rule of Law' and briefed on the contents of law in the province. The meeting was attended by IG Sindh, Law Department, Human Rights, Women's Development, Finance, Social Welfare, Minority Affairs, Planning and Development Secretaries, IG Prisons, Home Department, Legal Aid Society, Aurat Foundation, Mr. Jeremy Milsom Country Representative, UNODC Pakistan, Ms. Jouhaida Hanano Criminal Justice & Reforms Advisor, UNODC Pakistan, Ms. Helen Barnes, Head of Rule of Law, Brititsh High Commission Islamabad, The Senior Rule of Law Specialist & Criminal Justice Coordinator, UNODC Sindh, The Programme Manager, Rule of Law UNDOC Sindh, All Members of Delivery Unit, Rule of Law Sindh and other delegates.

