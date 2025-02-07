Sindh Sports Department Launches “Sindhu Darya Games 2025” At Al-Manzar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 03:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Sindh department of sports and youth affairs had launched the three-day “Sindhu Darya Games 2025” at Al-Manzar, Jamshoro, along the banks of the Indus River. The event was inaugurated by provincial minister sports and youth affairs Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar.
Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar highlighted that the Primary objective of the event was to provide high-quality sports activities to the youth of the district. The games feature 12 different competitions, including boat racing, Malakhra (traditional wrestling), volleyball, kabaddi, tug-of-war, soccer, horse riding and throwball. The competitions would continue for the next three days, with over 400 male and female athletes from across the district participating.
The sports minister further remarked that the Sindh government aimed at showcasing the beauty of Jamshoro and Sindh through this event, and promote sports culture among the youth.
He announced plans to organize an even bigger event next year in Jamshoro and expand similar sports initiatives to other districts of Sindh, recognizing sports as a vital tool for mental and physical development.
Following his speech, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar officially launched the three-day games, witnessing traditional horse racing and boat racing competitions.
Addressing the gathering, secretary sports Abdul Aleem Lashari presented the welcome address and outlined the event’s objectives. He also commended District Sports Officer Jamshoro Kosar Tahseen Channa for organizing a successful sports event.
The ceremony was attended by Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari, Divisional Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, DG Agriculture Munir Jamani and other distinguished guests.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Grenada on Independence Day
Shanghai Port marks strong start to year with record container throughput
Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace Head attends IRF Summit in Washington
ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions Trophy 2025
Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set for February 2 ..
Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Control System Assessment
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discusses fostering peaceful coexist ..
Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights
Hamdan bin Mohammed commissions advanced naval vessel
Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP announces reward for Bannu police13 seconds ago
-
Sindh sports department launches “Sindhu Darya Games 2025” at Al-Manzar15 seconds ago
-
Cop returning from polio duty shot injured in Akora10 minutes ago
-
Dera police bust thieves' gang, arrest four thieves10 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes off 2500 kg fungus infected preserves,other items30 minutes ago
-
Fire destroys house in Shangla30 minutes ago
-
Awais Qadir Shah participates in JCPA Regional Conference at Punjab Assembly30 minutes ago
-
Acting President summons National Assembly session on February 1040 minutes ago
-
Sargodha writers club completes first phase of membership drive1 hour ago
-
FIA nabs a human trafficker listed in FIA's red book1 hour ago
-
Six shops sealed over encroachment1 hour ago
-
PFA launches School Nutrition Program at WAPDA girls high school shalimar1 hour ago