Sindh Sports Department Launches “Sindhu Darya Games 2025” At Al-Manzar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Sindh sports department launches “Sindhu Darya Games 2025” at Al-Manzar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Sindh department of sports and youth affairs had launched the three-day “Sindhu Darya Games 2025” at Al-Manzar, Jamshoro, along the banks of the Indus River. The event was inaugurated by provincial minister sports and youth affairs Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar highlighted that the Primary objective of the event was to provide high-quality sports activities to the youth of the district. The games feature 12 different competitions, including boat racing, Malakhra (traditional wrestling), volleyball, kabaddi, tug-of-war, soccer, horse riding and throwball. The competitions would continue for the next three days, with over 400 male and female athletes from across the district participating.

The sports minister further remarked that the Sindh government aimed at showcasing the beauty of Jamshoro and Sindh through this event, and promote sports culture among the youth.

He announced plans to organize an even bigger event next year in Jamshoro and expand similar sports initiatives to other districts of Sindh, recognizing sports as a vital tool for mental and physical development.

Following his speech, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar officially launched the three-day games, witnessing traditional horse racing and boat racing competitions.

Addressing the gathering, secretary sports Abdul Aleem Lashari presented the welcome address and outlined the event’s objectives. He also commended District Sports Officer Jamshoro Kosar Tahseen Channa for organizing a successful sports event.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari, Divisional Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, DG Agriculture Munir Jamani and other distinguished guests.

