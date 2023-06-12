Sindh Sports Departments starts summer camps to promote extra-curricular activities

In order to promote extra-curricular activities, Sindh Sports Department has started conducting summer camps for school and college students during their vacations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :In order to promote extra-curricular activities, Sindh Sports Department has started conducting summer camps for school and college students during their vacations.

Director of Sports and Youth Affairs Sindh Syeda Memuna Shah who inaugurated the summer camp here at Sports board's Hostel Niaz Stadium on Monday said that official-level extra-curricular activities were suspended in the province for the last few years due to COVID-19. However, she informed the provincial government has decided to conduct a summer camp for students this year with the objective to engage them in extra-curricular activities during their summer vacations.

During summer camps, she informed that training in various sports disciplines will be provided to school and college students with game awareness. The provincial sports department is making efforts to organize summer camps at sports grounds from next year, she said, and added that recommendations have also been moved to high-ups of the government for rehabilitation of sports grounds and tree plantation in all districts of the province.

Earlier, the District Sports Officer Mariam Kerio while briefing the Director Sports informed that training and awareness of sports disciplines including karate, boxing, table tennis and chess will be provided to students during summer camp.