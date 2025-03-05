Open Menu

Sindh Sports Minister Awards Rs 2 Lakh To Taekwondo Champion Abu Huraira

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Sindh Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar announced on Wednesday a cash prize of Rs 200,000 for Syed Abu Huraira Shah in recognition of his achievement at the International Taekwondo Championship held in France.

The championship featured over 2,000 athletes from more than 20 countries, and Abu Huraira made Pakistan proud by securing a bronze medal in the senior category.

Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar met with Syed Abu Huraira Shah and personally congratulated him on his achievement. As a token of appreciation, the minister presented him with a traditional Sindhi Ajrak and cap.

"The Sindh government is awarding Rs 200,000 to Syed Abu Huraira in recognition of his outstanding performance," said Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar.

He emphasized that Abu Huraira’s success serves as an inspiration for young athletes, adding that the Sindh government is committed to promoting sports and supporting talented players across the province.

"Abu Huraira has brought great honor to Pakistan through his dedication and hard work," the minister added, reaffirming the provincial sports department's commitment to fostering emerging athletes.

Speaking to APP, Abu Huraira Shah expressed his deep gratitude to Sindh Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar and Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari.

"This recognition is a great encouragement for me and my sports career," said Abu Huraira. "I hope that the Sindh government will continue to support me, and I will keep making my country and this land proud through my dedication and hard work."

