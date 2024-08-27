Sindh Sports Minister Reviews Arrangements For National Games
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 10:21 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A country wide torch rally from Karachi to Peshawar-Gilgit will be organized in connection with the National Games while secretariat for the games to be set up at KMC Sports Complex, Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, said on Tuesday.
He was presiding over a meeting held here to review arrangements with attendance of Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Sports Secretary Jalaluddin Mahar, Chief Engineer Aslam Mahar, General Secretary of Sindh Olympics Association Ahmed Ali Rajput, Asghar Baloch and others, said a statement issued here.
The meeting reviewed in detail arrangements related to the number of players, accommodation, transport, and the decoration of various places in the city of Karachi for promotion of the National Games.
It is pertinent to mention that Sindh sports minister has proposed to hold the National Games at the end of January or the beginning of February 2025.
Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, addressing the meeting, said that Pakistan National Games would be setting grounds for more than 35 games including the archery, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, body building, boxing, cycling, fencing, football, hockey, kabaddi, karate, swimming, shooting and other games.
The Olympian Arshad Nadeem could be seen in action in the National Games Karachi representing WAPDA team, Mahar stated adding that the Chief Minister Sindh has also directed that a sports ground in Sindh should be named after Arshad Nadeem.
The National Games Torch will embark on its country long journey from Karachi in a special ceremony and a musical program will also be organized in the event, he said and added that more than 27 main roads of Karachi will be decorated to promote the National Games.
Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, at the occasion, assured full cooperation of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to the Sports Department Sindh for successful organization of the National Games.
He informed that advertisements of National Games will be displayed on all the screens in major places of Karachi while busy locations like Teen Talwar, Numaish Chowrangi, Expo Hassan Square, Millennium Mall, Tariq Road, Qayyumabad, Saffooran Chowrangi and Ayesha Manzil will be decorated for promotion of the games.
Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab said that there were a number of grounds for football, hockey and other sports in Karachi requiring further development.
