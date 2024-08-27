Open Menu

Sindh Sports Minister Reviews Arrangements For National Games

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 10:21 PM

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

A country wide torch rally from Karachi to Peshawar-Gilgit will be organized in connection with the National Games while secretariat for the games to be set up at KMC Sports Complex, Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, said on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A country wide torch rally from Karachi to Peshawar-Gilgit will be organized in connection with the National Games while secretariat for the games to be set up at KMC Sports Complex, Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, said on Tuesday.

He was presiding over a meeting held here to review arrangements with attendance of Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Sports Secretary Jalaluddin Mahar, Chief Engineer Aslam Mahar, General Secretary of Sindh Olympics Association Ahmed Ali Rajput, Asghar Baloch and others, said a statement issued here.

The meeting reviewed in detail arrangements related to the number of players, accommodation, transport, and the decoration of various places in the city of Karachi for promotion of the National Games.

It is pertinent to mention that Sindh sports minister has proposed to hold the National Games at the end of January or the beginning of February 2025.

Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, addressing the meeting, said that Pakistan National Games would be setting grounds for more than 35 games including the archery, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, body building, boxing, cycling, fencing, football, hockey, kabaddi, karate, swimming, shooting and other games.

The Olympian Arshad Nadeem could be seen in action in the National Games Karachi representing WAPDA team, Mahar stated adding that the Chief Minister Sindh has also directed that a sports ground in Sindh should be named after Arshad Nadeem.

The National Games Torch will embark on its country long journey from Karachi in a special ceremony and a musical program will also be organized in the event, he said and added that more than 27 main roads of Karachi will be decorated to promote the National Games.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, at the occasion, assured full cooperation of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to the Sports Department Sindh for successful organization of the National Games.

He informed that advertisements of National Games will be displayed on all the screens in major places of Karachi while busy locations like Teen Talwar, Numaish Chowrangi, Expo Hassan Square, Millennium Mall, Tariq Road, Qayyumabad, Saffooran Chowrangi and Ayesha Manzil will be decorated for promotion of the games.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab said that there were a number of grounds for football, hockey and other sports in Karachi requiring further development.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Football Hockey Chief Minister Sports WAPDA Kabaddi Cycling Badminton Road January February Olympics Event All From Boxing Arshad Nadeem

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

8 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

8 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

8 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

9 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

9 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

9 hours ago
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

9 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

9 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

9 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

9 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

9 hours ago
 'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'

'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan