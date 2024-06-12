Sindh Suitable For Foreign, Domestic Investment: Nasir Shah
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 12:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Provincial Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that Sindh province is very fertile and rich in natural resources in the energy sector and was very suitable for domestic and foreign investment.
He expressed these views in a meeting with Iranian delegation led by Consul General Hassan Nourian.
Iranian delegation told the minister that if hurdle cleared on the way of Pak-Iran wind power project, it will soon start power generation.
Minister Nasir Shah said that the use of alternative energy was the need of the hour, which can not only meet the energy needs to a large extent but also help in overcoming the energy crisis.
He said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had clearly instructed Sindh government to start projects of solarization do that poor people could be provided free of cost power supply as per his commitment made to them during election campaign.
Iranian delegation comprises its diplomats Amir Jafri, CO Pakistan Iran Wind Power Project Khuram Tariq Saeed while Energy Secretary Mossadiq Ahmed Khan and Mehfouz Qazi were also present with the minister.
