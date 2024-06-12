Open Menu

Sindh Suitable For Foreign, Domestic Investment: Nasir Shah

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Sindh suitable for foreign, domestic investment: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Provincial Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that Sindh province is very fertile and rich in natural resources in the energy sector and was very suitable for domestic and foreign investment.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Iranian delegation led by Consul General Hassan Nourian.

Iranian delegation told the minister that if hurdle cleared on the way of Pak-Iran wind power project, it will soon start power generation.

Minister Nasir Shah said that the use of alternative energy was the need of the hour, which can not only meet the energy needs to a large extent but also help in overcoming the energy crisis.

He said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had clearly instructed Sindh government to start projects of solarization do that poor people could be provided free of cost power supply as per his commitment made to them during election campaign.

Iranian delegation comprises its diplomats Amir Jafri, CO Pakistan Iran Wind Power Project Khuram Tariq Saeed while Energy Secretary Mossadiq Ahmed Khan and Mehfouz Qazi were also present with the minister.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Iran Poor Energy Crisis Nasir Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

6 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

6 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

6 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

6 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

7 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

13 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

16 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan