KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that Sindh Super Football League matches will be played at football stadium of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

"Installation of flood lights in the stadium is underway and the grass of the ground is being improved. The quality of the game must be improved in order to make a name in the world of football," the Administrator expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to KMC Football Stadium Babae urdu Road here.

Former Senator Yousuf Baloch, Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Culture Sports Saif Abbas, former national football team captain Kaleemullah, former FIFA referee Ahmed Jan and KMC officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that Pakistan has given world class footballers to the world as many of whom came from Lyari.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that football is the favorite sport of the youth of Lyari and its local and international events are very popular among the fans. "Football is also called the game of the poor and middle class. There is a need that former players and coaches to pay special attention to the training of emerging footballers so that these youngsters can go ahead and make the country and the nation famous," he added.

Giving a briefing on the occasion, former captain of national football team Kaleemullah said that Sindh Super Football League will be held from March 17 to 30 in which a total of ten teams will participate.

These include five divisional teams from Karachi and five from the rest of Sindh. The best players are participating in these teams and international football rules will be applied in these matches.

He also shared other details of the tournament and said that there is a lot of interest and excitement among local football fans regarding the tournament.

The Administrator Karachi directed that all arrangements should be made in advance for holding the tournament in a dignified manner.

He said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is paying special attention to the game of football like all other sports and especially the KMC football stadium is being brightened and improved for the matches of Sindh Super Football League.

He said that we want to be a part of the promotion and development of football and this event held in Karachi will be a success.