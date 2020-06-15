UrduPoint.com
Sindh Takes Lead Once Again In Passing Progressive Legislation: Murtaza Wahab

Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

Sindh takes lead once again in passing progressive legislation: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Environment, Murtaza Wahab Monday said that the Sindh took a lead once again in passing a progressive and futuristic legislation to hold online sessions of the Sindh Assembly in case of emergency or when it was impracticable.

He said, 'Thus Sindh will become the 1st Assembly in Pakistan to use technology for its sessions.'Murtaza Wahab, in a twitter message on Monday, said, 'Amendment has been passedunanimously.'

