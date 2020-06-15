Sindh takes lead once again in passing progressive legislation, says Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Environment, Murtaza Wahab, has said that the Sindh has taken a lead once again in passing a progressive and futuristic legislation to hold online sessions of the Sindh Assembly in case of emergency or when it is impracticable.

He said, 'Thus Sindh will become the 1st Assembly in Pakistan to use technology for its sessions.'Murtaza Wahab, in a twitter message on Monday, said, 'Amendment has been passedunanimously.'