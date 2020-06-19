Sindh teaches vocational skills to prisoners: Murtaza Wahab

Spokesman for Sindh government and Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Environment, Murtaza Wahab, has said that the Sindh province ensures the fundamental rights to prisoners and seeks to make them useful members of the society

He said, "Sindh is the only province in Pakistan which ensures the fundamental rights to prisoners and seeks to correct them, teach them vocational skills so that they can financially survive once out of jail."He stated this in a tweet on Friday. He said that the Sindh Prisons and Correctional Facilities Act 2019 ensures all of this.