Sindh Technical Educational Board Suspends Public Dealing; Launches Online Service

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

Sindh Technical Educational Board suspends public dealing; launches online service

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh Board of Technical education Wednesday notified that public dealing in the board office was suspended with an immediate effect and till further orders in the wake of coronavirus.

The board would provide online services and home delivery of documents through a courier service to the candidates, said a spokesperson.

All concerned were hereby advised to visit the board's website, for further guidance and query, the spokesperson added.

