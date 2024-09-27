KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that tourism has played an important role in promoting peace.

Chief Minister said, 'Today, World Tourism Day is being celebrated under the theme "Tourism and Peace' citing that Sindh has the best opportunities for tourism.

Murad Ali Shah said that Sindh's coastal areas, river attractions and Gorakh Hills attract people and are a great tourist destinations.

Karunjhar, Kenjhar, Kherithar National Park, Thar's picturesque views of the desert are the beauty of our country, he added.

He said, "we need to highlight tourist places and we will make Sindh the center of Pakistan's tourism".

He further said that tourism promotes peace and understanding between nations and cultures.