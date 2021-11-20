Sindh to be made number one province of Pakistan: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday said Sindh will be converted into number one province in respect of education, health and other sectors so that it could compete to other federating units

TANDO ALLAHYAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday said Sindh will be converted into number one province in respect of education, health and other sectors so that it could compete to other federating units.

He said this while addressing a ceremony organized here at Palh house.

Imran Ismail said holding transparent and free elections was part of PTI manifesto and Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled this promise by introducing Electronic Voting Machine bill from joint session of the parliament.

In case of any fault if detected in electronic voting machine (EVM), it would be removed to ensure transparency in the elections, Governor vowed.

He said in the past, rigging allegations in elections were being levelled against each other and even ballot boxes used to have been stolen for seizing the mandate of opponents.

He said former ruling parties always raised hue and cry over introduction of EVM bill from parliament as they thought that no one would steal voter's mandate after use of this modern technology.

Imran Ismail said Federal policies are being framed for all over the country.

In reply to a question, Governor said federal government had adopted policies to strengthen economy of the country and Pakistan's economy was heading towards right direction due to pragmatic policies of present government.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to include Pakistan in the list of developed countries and days are not far when PM's dream would prove true.

He said federal government's development schemes would soon be launched in Tando Allahyar for the benefit of the people the district.

He asked the officers to serve the masses without any discrimination as as per the vision of our leader Imran Khan.

The opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and PTI district president Adv Ali Palh also addressed the ceremony.

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister Mehmood Moulvi, Advisor to Governor Ali Junejo, MNA Jai Parkash Lohana, MPA Jamal Siddiqui, PTI leaders Haji Muzafar Shajrah, Aminullah Mosa Khail and others were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Governor Imran Ismail visited Haji Khair Muhammad Khokhar's village to condole the sad demise of Khokhar's nephew and offered fateha.

He also visited residence of late PTI worker Mumtaz Bhatti in Nasarpur and offered fateha with his family on Bhatti's death.