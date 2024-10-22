Open Menu

Sindh To Be Provided Gas As Per Requirement: Nasir Shah

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Sindh to be provided Gas as per requirement: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday demanded of the Federal Government for providing Gas to Sindh as per requirement of the province.

Sindh is the largest gas producing province with production of1800 to 2000 mmcfd which is 65% of the total production of the country while it was facing shortage of gas, Nasir Shah said while presiding high level meeting of the Directorate of Oil and Gas.

The Minister was briefed about the Articles 158 and 172 (3) of the Constitution which are related to the rights of the provinces with reference to the Oil, Natural Gas and Minerals.

Sindh government had already submitted request to include representatives in the board of directors of the respective companies, Shah said, adding that he would talk to federal government for the purpose.

Minister Energy asked the officers concerned to take steps to increase the revenue of the oil and gas sector. He said that gas consumers of the province is his first priority.

The provincial Secretary Energy Mossadiq Ahmad Khan, Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kamil Haider Shah, Director Oil and Gas Khadim Hussain, Aamir Mujbata were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Oil Sukkur Nasir Gas Government

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' w ..

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test ma ..

Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England

24 minutes ago
 Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee ..

Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP

38 minutes ago
 Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to th ..

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral

3 hours ago
 Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix ..

Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+

3 hours ago
 Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

3 hours ago
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

4 hours ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

4 hours ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

5 hours ago
 Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

5 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan