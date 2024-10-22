Sindh To Be Provided Gas As Per Requirement: Nasir Shah
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday demanded of the Federal Government for providing Gas to Sindh as per requirement of the province.
Sindh is the largest gas producing province with production of1800 to 2000 mmcfd which is 65% of the total production of the country while it was facing shortage of gas, Nasir Shah said while presiding high level meeting of the Directorate of Oil and Gas.
The Minister was briefed about the Articles 158 and 172 (3) of the Constitution which are related to the rights of the provinces with reference to the Oil, Natural Gas and Minerals.
Sindh government had already submitted request to include representatives in the board of directors of the respective companies, Shah said, adding that he would talk to federal government for the purpose.
Minister Energy asked the officers concerned to take steps to increase the revenue of the oil and gas sector. He said that gas consumers of the province is his first priority.
The provincial Secretary Energy Mossadiq Ahmad Khan, Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kamil Haider Shah, Director Oil and Gas Khadim Hussain, Aamir Mujbata were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..
Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England
Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NHMP foils drug smuggling bid9 seconds ago
-
Cooking oil unit fined11 seconds ago
-
DPO for maintaining peace, order in Tank20 seconds ago
-
DC Abbottabad launches "Open Door Policy" to address public issues29 seconds ago
-
Capital’s air quality plummets as ambiance turns murky amid smog risk32 seconds ago
-
Conference on role of tech in education assessment starts tomorrow10 minutes ago
-
Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of Senate session till Friday morning10 minutes ago
-
Patwari held for bribe11 minutes ago
-
90 arrested, 14 shops sealed11 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tell court16 minutes ago
-
Fading tradition: Jugglers struggle to keep art alive in South Punjab20 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts Mobile Food Testing Campaign in DIKhan20 minutes ago