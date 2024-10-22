Sindh to be provided Gas as per requirement: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday demanded of the Federal Government for providing Gas to Sindh as per requirement of the province.

Sindh is the largest gas producing province with production of1800 to 2000 mmcfd which is 65% of the total production of the country while it was facing shortage of gas, Nasir Shah said while presiding high level meeting of the Directorate of Oil and Gas.

The Minister was briefed about the Articles 158 and 172 (3) of the Constitution which are related to the rights of the provinces with reference to the Oil, Natural Gas and Minerals.

Sindh government had already submitted request to include representatives in the board of directors of the respective companies, Shah said, adding that he would talk to federal government for the purpose.

Minister Energy asked the officers concerned to take steps to increase the revenue of the oil and gas sector. He said that gas consumers of the province is his first priority.

The provincial Secretary Energy Mossadiq Ahmad Khan, Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kamil Haider Shah, Director Oil and Gas Khadim Hussain, Aamir Mujbata were also present in the meeting.