Sindh to begin distribution of subsidy amount Rs 15.6b to deserving families from March 29: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 08:14 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the Sindh government will start distribution of a subsidy of Rs 15.6 billion among the deserving people of the province to get wheat flour from Wednesday.

This amount is being given to deserving families for the purchase of wheat flour, Sharjeel Inam Memon said in his tweet that 7.8 million families in Sindh will benefit from this scheme.

He said that SMS will be sent to the deserving families from Tuesday afternoon. If anyone does not receive the message, he/she should get confirmation by sending his CNIC number to 8171, he added.

