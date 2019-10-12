Sindh to ensure issuance of driving license to hearing impaired: Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar

Sindh cabinet has approved issuance of driving license to hearing impaired persons, said Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh cabinet has approved issuance of driving license to hearing impaired persons, said Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar here on Saturday.

Addressing the 5th Annual Conference, organized by Kazim Trust to highlight the issues of attention deficit hyperactive, learning difficulties among children, he said special children need special care and this has to be attended at every level.

"Special children needed special attention, love and care so that they may live a normal life," said Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar.

He said that a number of rehabilitation centers were functioning under Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

The event among others was also addressed by Known figures including Faysal Qureshi, Junaid Akram, Akbar Chaudary and Ali Gul Pir.