Sindh to impose lockdown, close down schools on NCOC guidelines: CM Murad

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah says Sindh government is keeping an eye on the evolving situation.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2022) Sindh Chief Minster Syed Murad Ali Shah said that decision to impose lockdown and closure of educational institutions would be made in light of the recommendations of National Command and Operation Centre.

Talking to journalists in Karachi, the Sindh Chief Minister said that coronavirus cases were spreading at a rapid pace, but the situation was under control as hospitalisations and patients in intensive care units (ICU) in the port city were less.

The Sindh CM highlighted that Karachi reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases a day earlier, but insisted that the pressure on hospitals is not increasing.

His statement came after Karachi reported 28.80% positivity ratio of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours as per the data of NCOC.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that they would make strategy after consultation with NCOC.

The CM said that his government was keeping an eye on the situation, adding that infection ration was rising again across the country.

Earlier this week, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Murtaza Wahab had indicated to take strict measures to contain coronavirus cases increasing in Karachi by every passing day.

An inter-provincial meeting of education minister was due on Thursday but it was deferred for a week to decide the fate of educational institutions.

The data showed that 2,321 new cases and two deaths were reported in Sindh during the last 24 hours. It showed that infections rose to 494,064 and death toll to 7,693.

The data also showed that there was overall 7 per cent positivity ration across the country after 3,567 new cases surfaced in different areas. These figures are the highest since September 10, 2021.

The NCOC claimed that it carried out 48,449 tests but 3,567 infections emerged, pushing the positivity ratio up to 7.36%. The country last reported an infection rate of 6.64% on August 31, 2021.

The overall tally has risen to 1.315 million, while seven more deaths have taken the death toll to 28,999 as per the latest data.

According to the reports, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Dr Nausheen said the Federal government was considering reimposing coronavirus restrictions, particularly on weddings.