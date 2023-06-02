UrduPoint.com

Sindh To Initiate Action Against Water Theft, Encroachment

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Chief Secretary Sindh, Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Friday chaired a high-level meeting regarding the illegal encroachments and water theft in Karachi and decided to take stringent measures to tackle these unlawful activities

The meeting was attended by Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister for Local Government, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Commissioner Karachi, Baqaullah Unar, Senior Member, board of Revenue, Syed Najam Ahmed Shah, Secretary Local Government, officials from the Malir Development Authority, Karachi Development Authority, Water Board Police, and Rangers.

The reports of encroachments on the lands of the Malir Development Authority (MDA), Karachi Development Authority (KDA), and the Water Board were presented. Briefing the meeting, the officials said that the lands of MDA, KDA and Lyari Development Authority (LDA) had been illegally occupied in different city areas and at different times. They informed that they had also carried out various operations but encroachments resurfaced.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said that a strong operation would be carried out against encroachments and water thieves in the city of Karachi.

"An operation will be conducted against illegal hydrants in the East and West districts of the city," he said. If illegal hydrants were reactivated, strict action would be taken against the SHOs (Station House Officers) concerned, he added.

Furthermore, Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput, emphasized that the police and Rangers would actively participate in the operation against encroachments and illegal hydrants alongside the district administration. He also announced the provision of the necessary equipment to the Anti-Encroachment Force to tackle any resistance they may face.

Speaking at the meeting, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister of Local Government, stated that the operation against illegal encroachments would be conducted without any discrimination. He highlighted that the maximum amount of water theft was taking place in the East and West districts. The budget for the Anti-Encroachment Force had been increased, and additional staff and powers would be granted to them, Shah mentioned.

