Sindh to initiate de-worming program for school children

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Health Department along with Sindh School education and Literacy Department in collaboration with provincial directorate of private institutions would initiate a school based de-worming program for children across the province.

According to an announcement here on Monday,an orientation program for administration and principals for private schools(mainly Primary) would be held on Wednesday.

Sindh health department sources highlighting importance of the scheme said the country is placed to have third high incidence rate of worm induced diseases (mainly ring worm) among the kids significantly contributory to their poor health status.

It was said that an overall approach was being adopted to protect and improve general health of the children.