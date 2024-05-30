Sindh to introduce e-logistics portal, e-payment facilities for ease of people: Sharjeel Memon

Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Thursday, stated that provincial government will introduce an e-logistics portal and provide e-payment facilities for the ease of people and ensuring transparency

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Thursday, stated that provincial government will introduce an e-logistics portal and provide e-payment facilities for the ease of people and ensuring transparency.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, addressing a press conference after the Sindh Cabinet meeting, said that 16 out of total 48 departments of provincial governments including food, revenue, environment, Sindh Building Control Authority and local governments will be digitized and their official work be computerized so that people's problems could be addressed online.

The World Bank supported project will be completed this year and instructions have also been issued to the departments for framing the necessary rules for the initiative, he said and added that after digitization, all public services in those departments would be accessible online from home.

The cabinet approved a project for establishing a modern hospital, school, autism center, and playground for special children on 100 acres of land along Malir Expressway, the minister informed adding that previously, many centers have been established through the efforts of the Sindh government and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for persons with different abilities.

He said that 41 agenda items were discussed in detail and all decisions made in the cabinet meeting were aimed at welfare of the people of Sindh.

Sharjeel Memon stated that "Roti, Kapra, Makan" is the slogan of the People's Party and its Sindh government had planned to build housing societies for various departments. In these societies, government employees will be provided plots at a very low cost, with the option to pay for the plots in installments, he added.

The cabinet approved appointment of primary teachers in Obauro during the meeting, he said.

The Sindh cabinet has also decided to arrest individuals who dispose of construction debris on the roads and instructions in this regard, have also been issued to the police officials, he said adding that the government spent billions of rupees on solid waste management but disposal of debris on roads lead to blocked drains and other problems.

The minister while referring to green energy initiatives of Sindh government announced that the Cabinet has extended the period of special registration fee of Rs 1,000 for electric cars for two more years.

“Previously, we introduced fifty EV buses, and now more EV buses will be included in the fleet and new routes be started in Karachi,” he said adding that our target is to operate eight thousand buses as EV buses help protecting the environment, save fuel, and offer reasonable fares.

Sindh is the first province in Pakistan, with Karachi as the first city, to operate eco-friendly EV buses, he claimed and added that Sindh is also the only province that first began working on alternative energy and established wind power generators.

Sharjeel Memon stated that Sindh and federal governments had agreed on resuming operations of Steel Mills and Sindh Cabinet in its meeting discussed the plans to create an export processing zone on the land of the steel mill, designating it as a special economic zone, and earnings of the zone will financially support the Steel Mills.

The minister informed that the cabinet formed a high level committee to look into matters concerning to use of government land for the corporate agricultural farming project that will submit its recommendations in the next cabinet meeting.

It is pertinent to mention that the caretaker government had allocated 52,713 acres of government land for the project.

Sharjeel Memon announced that the water plant on the Hub River has been approved in the Cabinet meeting. The project will commence within a year, and it is expected to address and resolve the water problem in Karachi soon, he added.

He emphasized that the government's policy on drugs is founded on zero tolerance. “The battle against drugs is not a small endeavor; it is a significant one that may require considerable time to achieve success,” he added.