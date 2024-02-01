Open Menu

Sindh To Observe Feb 05 As Public Holiday On "Kashmir Solidarity Day"

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Sindh to observe Feb 05 as public Holiday on "Kashmir Solidarity Day"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Sindh Government as announced to observe February 05 (Monday) as public Holiday across the province in connection with "Kashmir Solidarity Day.

According to notification, the February 05 will be observed as public holiday across the province on the occasion of "Kashmir Solidarity Day, except those engaged in essential services, all public and private institutions will remain closed.

To signify political and moral support in the struggle for self determination and to honour their martyrs, one minute silence will be observed at about 10 am on February 05, notification stated.

