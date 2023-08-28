Open Menu

Sindh To Observe Public Holiday On Sept 1 For Bhittai Urs

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2023 | 03:51 PM

Sindh to observe public holiday on Sept 1 for Bhittai Urs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The government of Sindh has announced a public holiday on September 1 to mark the annual Urs of Sufi saint and poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

According to a notification issued on Monday, all autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the administrative control of the Sindh government, except essential services, will remain closed.

