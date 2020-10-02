UrduPoint.com
Sindh To Opt For Smart Lockdown If COVID-19 Cases Surge: Saeed Ghani

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 08:04 PM

Sindh to opt for smart lockdown if COVID-19 cases surge: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani on Friday said that if COVID-18 cases surge, Sindh government will have no option but go for smart lockdowns, along with closure of schools, after one-week monitoring

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for education and Labour Saeed Ghani on Friday said that if COVID-18 cases surge, Sindh government will have no option but go for smart lockdowns, along with closure of schools, after one-week monitoring.

Addressing a press conference here, the Minister rejected the media reports that the provincial government had decided to close schools amid fear of increasing coronavirus cases. However, he said, some members of the cabinet had shown their concern over the rise in corona cases and it was decided that strict monitoring will be done for one week for future line of action.

He also announced that Pakistan Peoples Party will hold " Karachi Yakjehti Rally" on Sunday ( Oct.4) to promote the spirit of unity and co-existence among the residents of Karachi,which houses many communities from all over the country belonging to different languages. " PPP never believed in division of people on any basis," he said, rather the party had been striving for equal rights and respect to everybody.

He condemned all kind of politics aimed at division of the people and creating hate on different grounds.

He was flanked by another senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Waqar Mehdi, who also spoke on the occasion.

