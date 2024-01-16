Open Menu

Sindh To Partner With UNICEF To Develop Dashboard For Tracking Out-of-school Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Sindh to partner with UNICEF to develop Dashboard for tracking out-of-school children

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) In a landmark decision, the school Education Department Sindh, in collaboration with UNICEF, has decided to establish a Dashboard to streamline the collection of information regarding out-of-school children from various sources.

During a meeting with the Deputy Country Representative of UNICEF, Dr. Inoussa Kabore, led the delegation, Provincial Minister for Education and Women's Rights, Rana Hussein, reached a consensus on integrating data from three key sources within the department.

The Data board will incorporate the School Education Management Information System (SEMIS), Monitoring and Evaluation (DG M&E), and Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) data to create a comprehensive platform. Speaking on the occasion caretaker Minister Education Rana Hussain said that this initiative aims to facilitate informed and Data driven decision-making and actions based on accurate statistics.

Secretary School Education Sindh, Shereen Mustafa Narejo, and other officials were present at the meeting.

Minister Rana Hussein emphasized that the integration of data sources onto a single platform would simplify access to accurate information for students, teachers, schools, and other resources.

She further highlighted its potential to address issues related to book printing and distribution, furniture, and maintaining an appropriate student-teacher ratio.

Dr. Inoussa Kabore, Deputy Country Representative of UNICEF, stressed the importance of accurate data collection for out-of-school children. He assured UNICEF's commitment to providing every possible assistance, stating that the ongoing Rolling Work Plan (RWP) in Sindh, with a budget of 7 million Dollars, would prioritize the establishment of a Dashboard for the out-of-school children census. Additionally, various initiatives aimed at advancing education in Sindh will be implemented.

The meeting also delved into discussions about new projects under the Global Partnership Grant for Education. Future collaborations were explored to further enhance educational development projects in Sindh in the coming years.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Budget Women From Million

Recent Stories

Will realme Note series give a tough competition t ..

Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?

1 hour ago
 realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker ..

Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-

1 hour ago
 Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan ge ..

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections

3 hours ago
 AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related ..

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots

3 hours ago
 LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national cha ..

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

6 hours ago
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

6 hours ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

7 hours ago
 Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

7 hours ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

8 hours ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

8 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan