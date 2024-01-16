Sindh To Partner With UNICEF To Develop Dashboard For Tracking Out-of-school Children
Published January 16, 2024 | 07:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) In a landmark decision, the school Education Department Sindh, in collaboration with UNICEF, has decided to establish a Dashboard to streamline the collection of information regarding out-of-school children from various sources.
During a meeting with the Deputy Country Representative of UNICEF, Dr. Inoussa Kabore, led the delegation, Provincial Minister for Education and Women's Rights, Rana Hussein, reached a consensus on integrating data from three key sources within the department.
The Data board will incorporate the School Education Management Information System (SEMIS), Monitoring and Evaluation (DG M&E), and Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) data to create a comprehensive platform. Speaking on the occasion caretaker Minister Education Rana Hussain said that this initiative aims to facilitate informed and Data driven decision-making and actions based on accurate statistics.
Secretary School Education Sindh, Shereen Mustafa Narejo, and other officials were present at the meeting.
Minister Rana Hussein emphasized that the integration of data sources onto a single platform would simplify access to accurate information for students, teachers, schools, and other resources.
She further highlighted its potential to address issues related to book printing and distribution, furniture, and maintaining an appropriate student-teacher ratio.
Dr. Inoussa Kabore, Deputy Country Representative of UNICEF, stressed the importance of accurate data collection for out-of-school children. He assured UNICEF's commitment to providing every possible assistance, stating that the ongoing Rolling Work Plan (RWP) in Sindh, with a budget of 7 million Dollars, would prioritize the establishment of a Dashboard for the out-of-school children census. Additionally, various initiatives aimed at advancing education in Sindh will be implemented.
The meeting also delved into discussions about new projects under the Global Partnership Grant for Education. Future collaborations were explored to further enhance educational development projects in Sindh in the coming years.
