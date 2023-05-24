UrduPoint.com

Sindh To Present Budget On June 10

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of Provincial Finance Minister, will table the annual budget of the Sindh government for the next financial year 2023-24 at 4 p.m. on June 10.

The chief minister will present the budget on the floor of the Sindh Assembly. The following day, a post-budget press conference will be held in the morning.

