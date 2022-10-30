- Home
Sindh To See Dry Weather To Continue
Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2022 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Sunday predicted dry weather for most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
