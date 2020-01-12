UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh To Start De-worming Campaign By End Of Jan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 12:20 PM

Sindh to start de-worming campaign by end of Jan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :After the successful national de-worming drive in Islamabad, a massive de-worming drive against the intestinal worm infection in children would be undertaken by the Sindh Health Department from end of January in all parts of the province.

The campaign will be conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with Health and education Departments of Sindh, the head of WHO Sindh Dr Sara Salman said while talking to private news channel on Sunday.

She explained that the WHO will donate these tablets for the programme's school-based de-worming part on request and the tablet will remove the growth of hook worm, whip worm and round worm in the body.

She said that consumption of the tablet would not lead to any health hazard to child.

The drive is part of the national de-worming campaign which would be organized in all provinces of the country, she added.

Dr Sara Salman revealed that 17 million children were infected by worms, according to a nationwide survey in 2016. This survey was the first of its kind and highlighted 40 districts where infection was most prevalent in children.

"It's important to de-worm people once a year. In some places the prevalence is 20 to 50 percent which means they need to be dewormed twice in the year." She explained, the Karachi campaign will target children in schools, madrassas and out-of-school children. Along with this there was a need to create awareness about improving personal hygiene and sanitation, Dr Sara said, without which the parasitic worms would not be eliminated from the soil.

The soil-based helminthiasis is transmitted by worms known as hookworms, roundworms and whip worms. All types are present in Pakistan which is one of the 10 countries with the highest disease burden in the world.

She highlighted the symptoms of disease, It causes stomach pain, diarrhoea, weakness and can even lead to iron-deficiency anaemia.

Experts view that de-worming helps in increasing attendance of students' in the schools. Schools and higher educational institutions would be the main focus of the campaign, she said.

She said WHO is providing a tablet for de-worming drive and this tablet should be chewed and not swallowed.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Islamabad World Education Lead January Sunday 2016 All From Million

Recent Stories

UAE Press: The death of Sultan Qaboos marks the en ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 12, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Pakistan

10 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

12 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Salem Al Derei

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.