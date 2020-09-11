Sindh to transfer cash to COVID19, rain affected people : Chief Secretary Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Friday reviewed utilization of Rs 34.2 billion allocated to the provincial government for social protection and economic sustainability initiatives in its new budget.

Addressing the meeting, the CS Sindh said that the provincial government had decided to transfer cash to the COVID-19 and rain effected people of Sindh, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that Rs 20 billion was earmarked for cash transfers to the affected people under the Sindh Peoples Support Programme through the Social Protection Strategic Unit and Social Welfare Department.

Meanwhile, Rs 5 billion has been dedicated for a soft loan program for small and medium enterprises.

He further apprised the meeting that subsidies of Rs1 billion would be offered to purchase rice seeds, Rs1 billion for pesticides and another Rs1 billion for fertilizers for farmers with small land holdings.

He directed the agriculture secretary to develop a mechanism for each type of subsidy.

"Rs500 million have been set aside to support technology-based start ups, incubators, and accelerators," he mentioned, adding that another Rs700 million had been set aside to support information technology innovations.

The CS Sindh has constituted a three member committee headed by the Haris Gazdar to collect data of rain affected people of the rain affected districts within three days and verify the same from NADRA.

The CS Sindh further stated that the government had allocated these funds to help the citizens affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant to the chief minister on Social Protection, Haris Gazdar, informed the meeting that data to help those affected by the crisis is being collected from various sources.

It was also informed in the meeting that registration drive will begin in 10 UCs of Karachi Division as pilot in next week and rest of Sindh by end October.

A special number "Sindh Social Registry number" will be issued to people through which people will be able to register though mobile and after verification from NADRA the cash payment will begin from the November.