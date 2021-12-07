Sindh to welcome Chinese investors in agriculture, irrigation, cold storage sectors: Wassan

Advisor to CM Sindh for Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan Tuesday told Consul General of China in Karachi Li Bi Jian that investment opportunities are available in different sectors in Sindh and the provincial government would welcome Chinese investors in agriculture, cultivation, irrigation, cold storage and other sectors as well

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor to CM Sindh for Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan Tuesday told Consul General of China in Karachi Li Bi Jian that investment opportunities are available in different sectors in Sindh and the provincial government would welcome Chinese investors in agriculture, cultivation, irrigation, cold storage and other sectors as well.

The Chinese CG Li Bi Jian along with Vice Consul Deng Haixiao and Vice General Manager of China Machinery Engineering Corporation Dai Bao met Advisor to CM Sindh for Agriculture here.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial agriculture advisor lauded the development attained by the China in every sector of the life and expressed interest to get benefits from their expertise and experience for further growth of Agri economics.

He said that he would welcome the Chinese support for sustainable improvement of our agriculture trends towards modern lines.

Wassan said that we are using modern methods for the storage and value addition of Agri produce.

He said that the Chinese experience in socio-economic development is much more precious.

Wassan said that Sindh Government is striving to boast agriculture produce through use of modern means of agriculture, machinery and research methodology.

The Chinese CG appreciated the efforts of Sindh Government and said that China will continue collaboration in energy, agriculture and other sectors. ' CPEC is an important project of relations between China and Pakistan', he said.

Manzoor Wassan said that Sindh province has excellent export quality of Mango, Guava, Dates, Red Chili and other fruits and vegetables and ensure that the Sindh Government will provide all possible facilities to Chinese investors.

Wassan also presented gifts of Sindh's traditional Ajrak and Cap to the distinguished guests.

He also presented Khairpur's traditional dates to the guests.