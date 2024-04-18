Sindh Tourism Minister Calls On Governor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 09:22 PM
Sindh Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Antiquities Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor's House here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Sindh Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Antiquities Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor's House here on Thursday.
In the meeting, the improvement of tourist places, measures to promote the culture of the province and other issues were discussed.
The governor said that steps should be taken to provide better facilities at the tourist places of the province.
He further said that countless tourists' attractions were available across Sindh.
Kamran Khan Tessori said that integrated measures were also necessary for promoting culture of the province.
Earlier, Provincial Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah gave a detailed briefing to the Sindh Governor about his departments.
Recent Stories
Firefighters battle Copenhagen blaze for third day as facade collapses
Biden to receive Kennedy family backing against RFK threat
Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook
Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq congratulates Amir M ..
Jail terms sought for accused in $1.8 bn Malaysian fund fraud
Parvez Elahi's indictment delayed again in two cases
Business community alarmed by alleged Cigarette tax violations
Iran-Pakistan ties strengthen amid economic and regional cooperation: Ambassador
KP CM condemns killing of custom officials in Dera
Google fires 28 workers protesting contract with Israel
High FED on cigarettes demonstrates positive impact
Four arrested over gang rape
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq congratulates Amir Muqam for assuming ch ..2 minutes ago
-
Parvez Elahi's indictment delayed again in two cases8 minutes ago
-
Iran-Pakistan ties strengthen amid economic and regional cooperation: Ambassador8 minutes ago
-
KP CM condemns killing of custom officials in Dera8 minutes ago
-
Four arrested over gang rape4 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns reference against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah4 minutes ago
-
2,986 new street lights installed in city1 minute ago
-
Authorities to launch special campaign for registration of vulnerable groups1 minute ago
-
Rs 412,000 fine imposed on hotel/tandoor owners for selling Roti, Naan at higher rates1 minute ago
-
Opposition's protest amid President's address taints parliamentary norms: Raisani1 minute ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam visits Zero Line Kartarpur Sharif to Inaugurate ‘Besakhi’50 minutes ago
-
MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its inception58 minutes ago