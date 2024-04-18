Open Menu

Sindh Tourism Minister Calls On Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 09:22 PM

Sindh Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Antiquities Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor's House here on Thursday

In the meeting, the improvement of tourist places, measures to promote the culture of the province and other issues were discussed.

The governor said that steps should be taken to provide better facilities at the tourist places of the province.

He further said that countless tourists' attractions were available across Sindh.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that integrated measures were also necessary for promoting culture of the province.

Earlier, Provincial Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah gave a detailed briefing to the Sindh Governor about his departments.

