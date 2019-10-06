Sindh Transport dept takes action against excessive fares

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The Sindh Transport department, while taking action against over-charging in the inter-city private buses and vans, has recovered Rs 65,300 and returned the amount to 300 passengers, said Sindh Transport Minister Owais Shah.

He said that around Rs 144,900 was also imposed in terms of penalties on account of non-availability of route permit, installation of CNG cylinder, over-loading, charging excessive fares and driving without license.

He said that the action was being taken by the Sindh Transport Authority in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Badin, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta, Khairpur and Nausheroferoze areas.

The Sindh Minister also said that the CNG cylinders were also removed from 30 vehicles, including buses and vans.