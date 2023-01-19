Sindh transport minister for expediting work on BRT Red Line project

UrduPoint.com

The Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon here on Thursday directed to expedite work on BRT Red Line project to do away with the difficulties being faced by the citizens due to construction work at the earliest

The minister was presiding over a meeting of board of Directors of Trans Karachi to review the progress on BRT Red Line project. The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Justice (R) Shaiq Usmani, Rukhsana Rahoja, Shumail Sikandar, Iqbal Lalani and Administrator Karachi Dr. Saifur Rehman while Vice Chancellor NED University Professor Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi participated through video link.

Speaking at the occasion, Sharjeel Memon said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had handed over the land to Trans Karachi for setting up bus depot at Alladin Park while construction of the bus depot and bio-gas plant for the project would also start soon.

The citizens are facing severe difficulties due to construction work on the project and the government wants to complete it within the stipulated time frame, the minister said and warned that any delay or lethargy in this regard would not be tolerated at all.

Sharjeel said that Pakistan's first electric bus service has been started in Karachi while BRT Red Line is Pakistan's first bio-gas project.

He said that improving public transport system in the province was the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Transport Department was working day and night on transport projects across Sindh including Karachi to fulfill the vision of PPP Chairman.

