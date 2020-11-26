Sindh Uni closes classes, postpones exams as COVID-19 prevention measures

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Besides postponing all theory examinations till mid January 2021,the University of Sindh Jamshoro has claimed to made various instant decisions to ensure continuity of the academic process while protecting all stakeholders of the varsity from COVID-19.

The university spokesman informed here on Thursday that following the directives of Sindh Universities and Boards department, all physical classes and laboratories have been suspended for both morning and evening programmes, however online classes would be conducted as per time table through an already developed E-Learning System.

The administration staff and teachers have been asked to attend the university and would also be on call at the discretion of the university administration and heads of the departments.

All Pro-Vice Chancellors and Focal Persons of the campuses have been allowed to devise strategy for conducting classes by considering their circumstances, facilities and SOPs under government policy.

Under strict compliance of SOPs, the foreign students have been allowed to reside in hostels while the students of PhD using research laboratories have also been allowed to work in their respective departments and institutes with recommendation of supervisors.

The university management has postponed all theory examinations till mid of January 2021 in the pandemic situation.The entry test for admissions would be conducted under SOPs while university based GAT subject test for PhD Programmes would be carried out as usual under strict SOPs.

The general public and students have been advised to only visit the university offices and departments having a genuine reason.

The office timings have also been set from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offices would remain open for five days in a week from Monday to Friday.