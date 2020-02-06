UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh United Party Rally Against Political Interference In Sindh Police

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 08:38 PM

Sindh United Party rally against political interference in Sindh Police

The Sindh United Party (SUP) Thursday brought out a rally against alleged political interference in Sindh Police

A large number of SUP workers, holding black flags, gathered at the old campus of Hyderabad Press Club and chanted slogans against the provincial government for allegedly using police as a tool against their political opponents.

Addressing the participants, Roshan Ali Buriro, Ameer Ali Thebo, Mukhtiar Memon and other leaders claimed that the deteriorating law and order situation in the province was due to political interference in the police department.

They alleged that many SUP workers had been killed but the police were not arresting their murderers. SUP leader Dr Anwar Leghari was murdered some four years ago in Qasimabad, Qaimuddin Sarki in Thul town seven months ago and Mumtaz Ali Gorar a month ago in Kotri town, but the criminals behind their killings were still at large, they added.

