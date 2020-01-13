UrduPoint.com
Sindh United Party (SUP) Leader Shot Dead In Kotri

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 02:43 PM

A local leader of the nationalist Sindh United Party (SUP) was shot dead in Kotri, Jamshoro district, on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :A local leader of the nationalist Sindh United Party (SUP) was shot dead in Kotri, Jamshoro district, on Monday.

According to police, SUP's district Jamshoro General Secretary Mumtaz Ali Gorar was attacked by unknown assailants who managed to fled away from the scene after the incident.

The body was shifted to Bilawal Medical College Hospital where hundreds of supporters and workers of SUP gathered.

The medical legal team is yet to perform the postmortem.

The SUP President and former Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah has condemned the killing and demanded arrest of the assailants.

