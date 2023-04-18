UrduPoint.com

Sindh Universities And Boards Departments Appoints Deans Mehran University Jamshoro

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Sindh Universities and Boards Departments appoints Deans Mehran University Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Universities and Boards Department has appointed Deans of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro after receiving approval from Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The university spokesman told APP on Tuesday that Sindh Universities and Boards Department had issued notification regarding the appointment of Dr Rizwan Memon as Dean Faculty of Architecture and Civil Engineering and Dr Abdul Sattar Larak as Dean Faculty of Sciences, Technology and Humanities of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro.

The spokesman informed that Dr Rizwan Memon and Dr Abdul Sattar Larak today assumed the office of their respective faculties and started working. Vice-chancellor Prof. Dr Taha Hussain Ali, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Anil Kumar, Registrar Lachman Das Sothar, President Mehran University Teachers Association Nasarullah Pirzada and Secretary Eng. Hafiz Arshad Memon congratulated Dr Rizwan Memon and Dr Abdul Sattar Larak on their appointment as Deans, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Technology Jamshoro University Of Engineering And Technology Murad Ali Shah From

Recent Stories

COP28 President-designate concludes visit to China ..

COP28 President-designate concludes visit to China with common understanding to ..

2 seconds ago
 Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid A ..

Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid Al-Fitr

30 minutes ago
 TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5 ..

TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5-year and 10-year bond offerin ..

2 hours ago
 Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at leas ..

Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at least two people

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss bilateral cooperation

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.