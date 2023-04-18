Sindh Universities and Boards Departments appoints Deans Mehran University Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Universities and Boards Department has appointed Deans of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro after receiving approval from Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The university spokesman told APP on Tuesday that Sindh Universities and Boards Department had issued notification regarding the appointment of Dr Rizwan Memon as Dean Faculty of Architecture and Civil Engineering and Dr Abdul Sattar Larak as Dean Faculty of Sciences, Technology and Humanities of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro.

The spokesman informed that Dr Rizwan Memon and Dr Abdul Sattar Larak today assumed the office of their respective faculties and started working. Vice-chancellor Prof. Dr Taha Hussain Ali, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Anil Kumar, Registrar Lachman Das Sothar, President Mehran University Teachers Association Nasarullah Pirzada and Secretary Eng. Hafiz Arshad Memon congratulated Dr Rizwan Memon and Dr Abdul Sattar Larak on their appointment as Deans, he added.