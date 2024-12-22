Sindh University Academic Convocation 2019-2023 Will Be Held On Dec 23
Published December 22, 2024
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Sindh University Jamshoro Academic Convocation 2019-2023 will be held on 23rd and 24th December at Benazir Convention Center.
On the first day of the convocation, the candidates for the bachelors and masters degree programs of the batches of 2019 and 2020 and all the candidates for the MPhil and PhD programs from 2019 to 2023 have been invited to receive their degrees.
According to the details, 476 bachelors, 50 masters, 114 MPhil and 134 PhD candidates will be awarded degrees on the first day.
On the second day of academic work, December 24, the candidates of the remaining batches 2021, 2022 and 2023 for the Bachelors and Masters degree program will receive their degrees.
Before this, a ceremony was held for the rehearsal of the students and scholars applying for degrees in the convocation at the Mac Auditorium of the Benazir Convention Center, which was presided over by Vice Chancellor Professor Emeritus Dr. Mohammad Siddiq Kalhoro.
On this occasion, the students and scholars rehearsed for Convocation’s ceremony.
