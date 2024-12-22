Open Menu

Sindh University Academic Convocation 2019-2023 Will Be Held On Dec 23

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Sindh University Academic Convocation 2019-2023 will be held on Dec 23

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Sindh University Jamshoro Academic Convocation 2019-2023 will be held on 23rd and 24th December at Benazir Convention Center.

On the first day of the convocation, the candidates for the bachelors and masters degree programs of the batches of 2019 and 2020 and all the candidates for the MPhil and PhD programs from 2019 to 2023 have been invited to receive their degrees.

According to the details, 476 bachelors, 50 masters, 114 MPhil and 134 PhD candidates will be awarded degrees on the first day.

On the second day of academic work, December 24, the candidates of the remaining batches 2021, 2022 and 2023 for the Bachelors and Masters degree program will receive their degrees.

Before this, a ceremony was held for the rehearsal of the students and scholars applying for degrees in the convocation at the Mac Auditorium of the Benazir Convention Center, which was presided over by Vice Chancellor Professor Emeritus Dr. Mohammad Siddiq Kalhoro.

On this occasion, the students and scholars rehearsed for Convocation’s ceremony.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro December 2019 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces Ne ..

Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday

57 minutes ago
 UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Pade ..

UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship

1 hour ago
 RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al ..

RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road

1 hour ago
 DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its w ..

DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station

2 hours ago
 SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisati ..

SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project

2 hours ago
 UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

3 hours ago
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

3 hours ago
 Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

5 hours ago
 Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen f ..

Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time

7 hours ago
 23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

7 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Island ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says

7 hours ago
 Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missi ..

Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan