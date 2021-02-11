UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh University Announced B.Com (Pass) Part-I Result

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Sindh University announced B.Com (Pass) Part-I result

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Controller of Examinations, University of Sindh Jamshoro Thursday announced the results of B.Com (Pass) Part I, Annual Examinations 2019.    According to the announcement, a total of 6475 candidates appeared in the B.

Com (Pass) Part-I examinations held in various affiliated colleges, of them 4675 candidates have been declared successful. Besides, 1027 candidates have been declared fail in different papers while results of 88 candidates have been withheld for various reasons. 

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro 2019

Recent Stories

Miral to open â€˜Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Islandâ€™ on ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality wins pioneering award in contra ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Apostolic Vicar of Vic ..

1 hour ago

PTCL Group successfully conducts 5G trial in a lim ..

2 hours ago

Senate elections will be held on March 3, announce ..

2 hours ago

Facebook releases update regarding reaching billio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.