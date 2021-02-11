Sindh University announced B.Com (Pass) Part-I result

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Controller of Examinations, University of Sindh Jamshoro Thursday announced the results of B.Com (Pass) Part I, Annual Examinations 2019. According to the announcement, a total of 6475 candidates appeared in the B.

Com (Pass) Part-I examinations held in various affiliated colleges, of them 4675 candidates have been declared successful. Besides, 1027 candidates have been declared fail in different papers while results of 88 candidates have been withheld for various reasons.