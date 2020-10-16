UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Announced LLB Part-I Annual Examinations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Sindh University announced LLB Part-I annual examinations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The Controller of Examinations (Annual) University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday announced the result of 3-Years LLB Part-I Annual Examinations 2018 of affiliated law colleges.

According to announcement, a total of 5368 male and female candidates were appeared in the examinations of them 1816 have been declared pass in all subjects while 2774 candidates failed in different subjects.

The results of 222 candidates have been withheld on charge of copying in the examinations while the results of 45 candidates have been withheld on different reasons.

Besides, the examination wing of the university rejected the result of one candidate and announced penalty of three years rustication to three candidates.

A total of 211 male and female candidates were declared absent in the examinations.

